Hampton Township receives banner community award

Hampton Township has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a Banner Community for 2017, a program sponsored by Allegheny League of Municipalities in cooperation with Allegheny County.

The program recognizes communities that perform and are proficient in the following: prudent fiscal responsibility, intergovernmental cooperation, emergency response preparedness, various professional development opportunities and transparency and proactivity in the community, according to Jason Davidek, executive director of ALOM.

Hampton Township has made the list since the banner program began in 2013, one of 16 communities to claim that designation, said Victor Son, president of the Hampton Township Council. This year, 51 communities received the banner award.

“It's a nice feather in the cap and it shows how well the community works together,” said Son, who has served on council for more than 20 years, and as president for 11.

Some of the reasons Son feels they have continuously received the designation is the good working relationship between staff and council. Also, council members are well-qualified in business operations, especially in budgets and finances which is beneficial in providing good service to the community.

Also, they are active members of the ALOM, a requirement for applicants seeking the banner designation.

Davidek said the program pays particular focus to its appointed and elected officials, as well as challenging these municipalities to provide best practices for their communities. He noted Hampton is proactive in its community.

“Local elected officials are public servants, volunteering their time,” said Davidek, who has been with ALOM since 2016.

Hampton Township officials attended the ALOM's 2017 Spring Educational Conference last week in Seven Springs, said Son.

He said they've piggybacked the event for a few years now by attending a day prior to work together on township plans and goals. Son said many other municipalities are now doing the same, which he suspects they've done after seeing Hampton's extra effort.

Communities were recognized at the Allegheny County Courthouse on March 31, said Son.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.