UPMC electronic sign will 'be an asset' to Hampton community

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A UPMC facility set to open in Hampton this September will include a new monument sign with electronic messaging, to be located at the corner of Duncan Road and Route 8, the gateway to the township from the south, according to Vic Son, president of council.

Hampton council has arranged for UPMC to construct and finance the sign, which Son said will be aesthetically pleasing and act as a community messaging board, similar to one UPMC has nearby Cranberry. The sign should be under construction soon, he said.

“The sign will not only be an asset to the community residents by communicating timely local messages, it will also be aesthetically pleasing, including built-in planters,” said Son, adding the area will also host a gazebo and a walking trail, which is part of a flood mitigation project.

This is just one of the many projects the township and council look forward to in an effort to reuse old or abandoned lots and buildings on the busy corridor, he said.

“We're trying to renovate and restructure the area without adding to the area,” said Son.

And while Hampton Township is mostly residential, 90 percent of its commercial district is mostly located along Route 8, said Christopher Lochner, township manager.

A lot of upcoming and recently completed projects have come to Hampton, which Son said should compliment the area.

This includes Primanti's Bros. which is renovating the former Wendy's restaurant building set to open this spring. Also, planned is new construction of a Dunkin' Donuts and dental office at the abandoned gas station at Hardies Road, a Guardian Storage to replace the Doggie Day Care site, and Dance Mechanics, a new application to move into the former Tanning Loft and car wash site on Route 8.

Son said a big misconception is that township and council have control over what goes into Hampton. Lochner said that if a business meets zoning qualifications and its permitted use according to the highway commercial requirements, they most likely have to allow it.

Son also said that an operating business is better than an abandoned building or lot.

Lochner said they look to diversify the market share if possible. And with the addition of the UPMC or Kress Apartments, which is renovating the abandoned Conley's Inn, it will help generate more traffic and lunch crowds. He said that may draw more upscale restaurants.

In Hampton, the commercial tax base is about 10 percent, so most of the tax revenue is residential.

“We're basically a bedroom community,” said Son.

But it's important to present a viable corridor.

“We're trying to just renovate and restructure the area without adding to the area,” said Son.

And since there is not a lot of depth in size they have to be creative and flexible.

“It's not getting bigger, said Lochner. “It's being used better and the value is increasing because of the better uses.”

Other additions on or near Route 8 include a Starbucks at the Hampton Shoppes; Stak Shak restaurant at the Old Tuscan Inn off of Route 8; O'Reillys Automotive — new construction at abandoned auto sales site near turnpike; a Howard Hanna building, new construction at turnpike entrance, which opened 2011; North Hampton Commons Apartments, renovation and improvements to abandoned Landmark Manor building, which opened in 2012 and is ongoing; and Hampton Plaza, the removal of vacant buildings to add parking and addition of green space, completed 2016, according to Son.

Son noted road improvements have also recently been made, including expansion of turning lanes and traffic flow from all directions to eliminate the issues at this previously dangerous intersection at Route 8 and Hardies Road; the expansion of turning lanes and traffic flow to improve visibility at Route 8 and Duncan Avenue; and a new park-and-ride facility. A bus shelter will soon be constructed at the site.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.