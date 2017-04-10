Hampton sets special budget review meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton Township School District will hold a public meeting on April 24 to review its preliminary budget for the 2017-18 school year, which has a projected general fund expenditure of $50,642,383, according to Jeff Kline, director of administration for the district.

The special meeting is at 7 p.m. April 24 in the Dr. Harold Sarver Memorial Library, at the Hampton Middle School, focused solely on the preliminary budget.

The general fund expenditure represents a projected increase of more than $1.67 million, or 3.4 percent, of the current year's budget, said Kline, who presented the first of the preliminary documents at the school board's April 3 meeting.

The budget also represents a general fund budget revenue projection of $49,149,281 at the current millage rate of 18.39 mills.

A large portion of the expenditures is designated for district contributions to the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System at approximately 53 percent, or $895,000, according to Kline. PSERS is required funding by the state and Kline notes that this has been an increasing cost to districts throughout the state.

The mandatory employer contribution rate for PSERS will increase from approximately 30 percent of wages in the current school year, to 32.57 percent of wages for 2017-18, as noted by Kline.

The state does reimburse schools for the PSERS costs, which is $452,000 or 46 percent. This will be part of the projected general fund budget revenue which is also expected to increase by more than $977,000 or 2 percent from the current 2016-17 budget. The district has contributed to a PSERS stabilization fund to prepare for these expenses over the years, according to his budget report.

However, it may aid an expected general fund budget shortfall at the current millage rate of $1,448,102.

“The District will allocate $702,000 from the PSERS Stabilization fund to mitigate the budget deficit,” said Kline.

Salaries, benefits, debt, service, utilities and transportation make up a little more than 90 percent of budget expenditures.

The board approved a resolution in January not to raise any taxes for the 2017-18 school year in excess of the state-calculated Act 1 index of 2.9 percent, according to Kline's report.

A large part of the budget includes the five-year capital projects fund amount. This includes what is to be expensed for the 2017-18 school year, which is $128,912, of a five-year facilities improvement plan from 2017-22.

The district technology budget for 2017-18 is estimated at $570,000, according to a presentation by technology director Ed McKaveney. This amount includes year one of the digital transformation shift at $241,740 for students.

The digital transformation is a five-year plan that will change the way students use technology more actively at school, which will eventually include personal devices for each. McKaveney said students now use carts outfitted with shared technology devices. These will soon be at the end of their life and eventually phased out for with personal devices.

After the next meeting, the board will discuss and work on the budget again in May and they have until June 30 to adopt the budget, which would begin in July.

Bryant Wesley, Hampton Township School Board president, said the upcoming April 24 meeting will be beneficial for those hoping to learn more about the budget.

“I invite taxpayers who are interested in learning more about upcoming goals and initiatives in the district to attend a special budget meeting later this month,” Wesley said. “This is a very important meeting, perhaps one of the most important meetings we have each year, and we welcome public input as part of the budget-planning process.”

Wesley encourages community members to attend every school board meeting.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review columnist.