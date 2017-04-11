Addition of three elementary teachers proposed for 2017-18 in Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three new teaching positions are being proposed to alleviate oversized classrooms at Hampton elementary schools as parents publicly expressed concern at the April 3 school board meeting.

Over the past year, parents have been reaching out to board and administration that classes, in particularly third grade, are too large with sizes in the mid- to upper-20s per room.

“I recognize this is a start, but the plan … I think is a step in the right direction,” Superintendent Michael Loughead said. “We'll be monitoring this very, very closely.”

The higher student population is mostly in the third grades, which they're referring to as a “bubble” grade. Lower primary grade levels are preferred to be in the low 20s for one teacher per classroom, Loughead said.

Right now, they project there will be approximately 240 students in the fourth grade for the 2017-18 school year and the other grades vary between 177 to 180 students, Loughead said.

He said it's difficult to predict how many students will be in a class size as often students come into a grade right before school starts, or even during the school year, such as what happened with the third grade this past year.

Hampton had a demographic study done recently indicating that growth was not expected at this level so with the goal of being fiscally responsible, the school kept the current staffing levels.

Some parents said at the meeting they specifically moved to Hampton Township because it noted an 18-to-1 student-teacher ratio.

“That was a big factor for us,” said Pete Catone, a parent at Poff Elementary, who moved here three years ago. “They're not getting any smaller. You've got to take a stride in the right direction. We're just not looking at the bubble class.”

Diana DiMaria has a daughter in fourth grade at Wyland Elementary with 26 children in the classroom. She said she presented her concern two years ago when her daughter was among 28 students in a second grade class.

“My daughter has been a product of a huge class and seems to continue to be through her elementary career,” she said.

Jason Roth, a parent who has two children in second grade and one in fourth at Central Elementary, presented a petition of more than 100 signatures from Hampton residents requesting something be done.

“This is an indication of how much this issue really matters,” he said.

School board members said redistricting every few years is not a practical solution. Loughead said they have offered families to move their child to another elementary school outside of their districted one, however, many do not want to do that.

Several other ideas were suggested, such as the hiring of paraprofessionals or long-term substitutes. Also, Bryant Wesley,, president of the school board with two sons at Central, suggested an idea of elementary centers.

Each building would act as a location for certain grade levels such as kindergarten through second for one school, and third through fifth for another. Therefore, it wouldn't matter where a student lived.

He felt that was the “most manageable solution.”

“That should be something that should be on the table as well,” Wesley said.

Paul Hanna, a parent of a child at Poff with 27 students in the classroom, was agreeable to the elementary centers idea.

Or “build the budget to the goal of 22 students per classroom,” Hanna said.

Loughead said enrollment numbers are now going down but not enough to have an additional teacher available. And if they hire a teacher, they need to ensure the work will be there for them and they don't eventually have an overstaffed building.

Poff enrollment seems to be the most difficult to predict, so they are keeping an eye on those numbers.

The preliminary budget for the 2017-18 school year was also presented at the meeting which provides for the hiring of three additional teachers at $218,388, which includes salaries and benefits.

Mary Alice Hennessey, school board member, said they have to keep in mind that only 31 percent of the Hampton tax base has children.

Loughead said the students continue to score high and it's important to keep it that way.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.