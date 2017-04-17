Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton 'Mini-THON 2017' brings in more money than 2016 effort

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Students in the Hampton School District raised more than $38,000 in the fight against pediatric cancer, the result of “Mini-THON 2017.”

Patterned after the famed Penn State University THON, Hampton is one of hundreds of schools nationwide participating through the nonprofit Four Diamonds Fund Mini-THON program, according to the nonprofit's website.

The March 31 event raised $38,250 to exceed the $31,000 raised last year.

The high school's student council headed the effort, Hampton's third Mini-THON.

“We really went above and beyond this year,” said Braylee Gaertner, 17, a senior and member of the student council.

Senior and student council member Gabriella Conley, 17, said raising $7,000 more than last year reflects how the mini-THON effort “just keeps on going.”

Students and the public to donated toward an evening full of activities, food, games and basket tickets raffles — all of which went to the fundraiser.

Four Diamonds helps children being treated at the Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, according to the school website.

The Hampton event ran from 3:30 p.m. to midnight and featured speakers, face-painting, a photo booth, dinner, wing eating contest, dodgeball, volleyball, karaoke, tug-of-war, dancing and more, according to a schedule of activities.

Superintendent Michael Loughead attended the event and said it was packed with participants.

“It just shows the amount of spirit that is in our schools,” he said.

“It was amazing to see all the people. It was great to see the Hampton community so involved,” said Gail Litwiler, school board member.

The student council members said they intend for the event to be more successful in the future.

“People just keep coming more involved every year,” said senior Jodi Zatezalo, 18, and student council representative.

Natalie Beneviat is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.