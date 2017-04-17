Hampton 'Mini-THON 2017' brings in more money than 2016 effort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students in the Hampton School District raised more than $38,000 in the fight against pediatric cancer, the result of “Mini-THON 2017.”

Patterned after the famed Penn State University THON, Hampton is one of hundreds of schools nationwide participating through the nonprofit Four Diamonds Fund Mini-THON program, according to the nonprofit's website.

The March 31 event raised $38,250 to exceed the $31,000 raised last year.

The high school's student council headed the effort, Hampton's third Mini-THON.

“We really went above and beyond this year,” said Braylee Gaertner, 17, a senior and member of the student council.

Senior and student council member Gabriella Conley, 17, said raising $7,000 more than last year reflects how the mini-THON effort “just keeps on going.”

Students and the public to donated toward an evening full of activities, food, games and basket tickets raffles — all of which went to the fundraiser.

Four Diamonds helps children being treated at the Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, according to the school website.

The Hampton event ran from 3:30 p.m. to midnight and featured speakers, face-painting, a photo booth, dinner, wing eating contest, dodgeball, volleyball, karaoke, tug-of-war, dancing and more, according to a schedule of activities.

Superintendent Michael Loughead attended the event and said it was packed with participants.

“It just shows the amount of spirit that is in our schools,” he said.

“It was amazing to see all the people. It was great to see the Hampton community so involved,” said Gail Litwiler, school board member.

The student council members said they intend for the event to be more successful in the future.

“People just keep coming more involved every year,” said senior Jodi Zatezalo, 18, and student council representative.

Natalie Beneviat is a freelance writer.