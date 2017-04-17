Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Turpike Project to close East Bardonner Road

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, April 17, 2017, 12:11 a.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

A widening project of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close East Bardonner Road in Hampton beginning in June, according to township Manager Chris Lochner.

The turnpike passes over the road about a half-mile from East Bardonner's intersection with Route 8.

Lochner said the road will be closed at least until the end of the year.

John Dzurko, a project manager for Hill International, the turnpike's engineering consultant, said the widening project to six lanes extends from the Butler Valley Interchange at Route 8 in Hampton, about five miles east to mile post 44, approximately halfway to the Allegheny Valley interchange. The Turnpike Commission has been widening the section from the Allegheny Valley interchange to milepost 44 for the past several years.

East Bardonner drivers will be detoured on to East Hardies Road and Route 8, according to the township's website.

Most affected will be residents who live in the Meadow Ridge development and along the road, said Lochner, and school traffic will have to be rerouted. The Hampton School District may need to adjust of bus schedules, he said.

Lochner said he hopes the project will be done prior to the winter holidays.

“Unfortunately, with every improvement there comes with it an inconvenience … hopefully, a short one,” said Lochner.

More than 40,000 cars and trucks travel between Butler and Allegheny valleys every day, according to the Turnpike Commission website.

Traffic restrictions on the turnpike for the widening project are scheduled to last until fall 2019, Dzurko said, adding he believes “the (work) shouldn't affect any (other) township roads.”

The Butler-Allegheny project includes six overhead bridges and will cost about $200 million.

Natalie Beneviat is a freelance writer.

