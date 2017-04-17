Millvale library hosting free health fair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Schweitzer Fellow Amanda Hagl launched “The Millvale Environment & Health Fair” plans when she noticed some residents lacking health care access.

The physician-assistant student has been leading a weekly Millvale Community Library program, “Nurture Nature: An EcoDistrict Family Camp,” which addresses the link between environmental health concerns and public health. From what she learned through the group, she realized she could — and should — do more.

“I decided that it would be a good idea to have a health fair to try to increase health access and health information in the community and that it would be a good way for people to come together to enjoy a fun day of activities.”

The Millvale library is partnering with the Pittsburgh Schweitzer Fellows Program for a free health fair on Saturday, April 29, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Millvale Community Center, 416 Lincoln Ave.

It's part of a day of activities to benefit the borough. The event kicks off with community volunteer projects from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests should meet at the library at 213 Grant Ave., wearing appropriate clothing for outdoor work. From noon until 1 p.m., there will be a complimentary lunch at the community center, courtesy of a $400 Green Mountain Energy grant, according to Hagl. Meanwhile, Millvale sustainability coordinator Zaheen Hussain said representatives will conduct a survey of residents about their hopes for the borough's future.

Among the features of the health fair:

• Tai chi exercise from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Lloyd McBride Senior Court, 614 Lincoln Ave. and the Millvale Yoga Collective will offer a session from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and belly dancing from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the community center.

• Let's Move Pittsburgh will provide nutrition information and Tupelo Honey Teas will distribute samples.

• North Hills Community Outreach and Schweitzer fellows will provide private hepatitis C and HIV screenings. The Lincoln Pharmacy at 232 North Ave. will offer blood pressure checks from 8 a.m. to noon; those receiving stroke screenings will receive first aid kits, while supplies last. Consumer Health Coalition presenters will explain to women from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. where to access affordable screenings.

• The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile staff will dispense pediatric medical information outside Mr. Smalls Theatre at 400 Lincoln Ave.

• The Millvale Police Department and Medicap Pharmacy will host a prescription take-back drive for safe disposal of expired and unused medications. Lincoln Pharmacy will provide information about the opioid epidemic and Naloxone (Narcan), which can reverse an opiate overdose.

• Participants can take self-guided tours of Millvale's sustainability projects, including the community and rain gardens, bioswales and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

The fair will celebrate the community center's recently completed solar installation. The 10 Millvale teenagers who received fellowships to learn about the renewable-energy industry and observe the solar panel process will receive $100 stipends during the festivities.

Erica Cebzanov is a freelance writer.