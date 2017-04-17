Shaler Township meeting to discuss drug prevention efforts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: Appropriate for pre-teens and older. For more information, email: contact@trinitywellnessservices.com .

What: Substance Use & Mental Wellness: Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Shaler Township had more opiate-overdose deaths from 2008 through 2014 than all but four Allegheny County municipalities, according to a county Department of Human Services report.

To address this problem, “Substance Use & Mental Wellness: Solutions for a Better Tomorrow” will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 20 at Shaler Area High School.

The town hall meeting, appropriate for pre-teens and older, will address prevention, warning signs and treatment options. It also will highlight how to support those at-risk for addiction.

Dr. Tom Brophy, an emergency and addiction physician, is organizing the free event through his Allison Park-based Trinity Wellness Services treatment center.

Starting at 7 p.m., speakers will give presentations describing opiate addiction's various facets.

“I'll be discussing a bit about how opiates affect the brain and how it changes behavior of people. I'll also be talking about the physiology and pharmacology of opiate addiction,” said Brophy, a 1997 Shaler Area graduate who has a relative in addiction treatment.

Joe DeMore, Brophy's friend and fellow Shaler alumnus, who is the Butler County Prison warden, will examine the epidemic's effects on the judicial system.

“These guys (Brophy and DeMore) have so much passion about this issue and this event, said Shaler Superintendent Sean Aiken. “They are promising that this auditorium is going to be packed because of how many contacts that they have and also how many people have been affected by this issue in the community.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Conor Lamb will highlight the Drug Enforcement Administration's role in fighting the situation.

“We deal with it (the opiate issue) on a daily basis, whether it's with different thefts or EMS calls,” said Shaler police Det. Shawn Stelitano, another presenter.

Approximately 12 to 15 color-coded booths will focus on local treatment options, teen awareness and peer advocacy, family support and local community resources. They will remain open throughout the town hall's duration.

“We have some really great people coming to this event,” Brophy said. “I'm expecting it to have a great impact.”

Brophy said he is looking forward to discussing the issue that has changed “the landscape of emergency medicine,” starting around 2003, when more physicians started prescribing opiates, resulting in an increase in opiate addiction.

In addition to running Trinity Wellness Services, Brophy works as a temporary emergency physician — traveling to different hospitals within the Ohio Valley.

He hopes the town hall turns into an annual event, citing the frequently changing dynamic when it comes to new illicit drugs and treatment options on the market.

“I don't think you have much of an impact when you just talk about something once, and you don't revisit it. … My goal is to get the conversation started, but also to keep the conversation going.

Erica Cebzanov is a freelance writer.