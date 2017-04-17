Shaler requests proposals for Fall Run Park repairs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler has issued a request for proposals for Fall Run Park repairs, a project the township expects to cost about $1 million.

Township engineer Matt Sebastian at recent commissioners meeting said the project will include the replacement of eight bridges, as well as stream and trail restoration. The damage stemmed from powerful storms in 2015.

Sebastian said that representatives from approximately 10 construction companies attended a mandatory pre-bid meeting to get details of the project in anticipation of submitting bids.

“That should help with competitive pricing, and our consultants are saying that three to five of those companies they have worked with on previous jobs and are confident in the work that they do,” Sebastian said.

The proposals are due May 3.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have reviewed the project, Sebastian said, meaning the township can apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant. Also at the meeting, the commissioners agreed to apply for a Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County grant of up to $500,000.

“This is our effort to try to acquire money for a $1 million upgrade to Fall Run Park, and so we are anxious to get any assistance we can,” said township Manager Tim Rogers.

The 94-acre park, located off Fall Run Road, is the largest of Shaler's six parks and features a mile-long nature trail leading to a waterfall.

Also at the meeting, Sebastian said Shaler is working toward transferring some of its sanitary sewer lines to the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, as part of a regionalization effort.

During a recent closed-circuit television inspection of the pipes in anticipation of the transfer, Alcosan discovered problems in two pipes that Shaler will need to address.

The township is working with Cranberry-based State Pipe Services through a North Hills Council of Government contract to make the repairs.

Erica Cebzanov is a freelance writer.