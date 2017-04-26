Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Candidates battling for Shaler Area School Board seats

Erica Cebzanov | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
TIM GAPSKY Region 1 (Vote for two) Party: Cross-filed Family: Not married and without children Employment: Allegheny County Public Works Department employee responsible for road maintenance Prior political experience: Joined the school board in 2013.
NAME: WENDY BARTSCH-CIESLAK Region 1 (Vote for two) Party: Cross-filed Family: Partner, Brian, and six children Employment: Practices law part-time at own firm and assists with Fred Bartsch Greenhouses Inc. Prior political experience: Worked as judicial clerk for Judge John Zottola of Allegheny County Clerk of Common Pleas, Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Mary Jane Bowes and Judge Kim R. Gibson of U.S. District Western District of Pennsylvania and legal clerk for former Ross Township Solicitor C. Donald Gates.
APRIL KWIATKOWSKI Region 1 (Vote for two) Party: Cross-filed Family: Married with two children Employment: Waynesburg University adjunct faculty member Prior political experience: Joined the school board in 2013 and was elected president for the second consecutive year in 2016; served as vice president for two consecutive years beforehand.

Voters in only one region of the Shaler Area School District will have a choice for school board in the May 16 primary.

Three candidates — incumbents April Kwiatkowski and Tim Gapsky and first-time candidate Wendy Bartsch-Cieslak — are vying for two seats in Region 1. All of the candidates are seeking nominations on the Democratic and Republican tickets.

Kwiatkowski, 43, is in her second consecutive year as the board president and previously served as vice president.

“Our district is in the midst of positive momentum,” she said. “Great things are beginning — change is happening. I want to be an active participant in the change and make an impact on the educational environment of Shaler Area.”

Gapsky, 50, chairs the school board's transportation committee and serves on the athletic and facilities committees.

“I believe every student is entitled to a quality education,” he said. “And our teachers will be given the necessary tools so our students can achieve their aspirations.”

He expressed disappointment in the board's recent decision to change bus providers, saying: “the (previous) company has been located in the school district for over 50 years and employed many Shaler Area residents.”

His opposition to the closure of the Reserve Primary School is “well documented and (has been) expressed during the feasibility studies meetings,” he said.

Newcomer Bartsch-Cieslak, 45, said her interest in serving on the school board resulted from her involvement with the district while raising six children.

“There are so many wonderful attributes to the Shaler Area School District,” she said. “I want to be a part of that — of growing the community, of investing my time and energy in helping parents, teachers and children to have that single vision of a positive learning experience and environment.”

If elected, she would like to use her position to address residents' concerns about property taxes, pension funds, charter schools and illicit drug use.

She also wants to ensure that there are nurses, guidance counselors and staff librarians present at each school daily.

Two incumbents are cross-filed and running unopposed for seats in Regions 2 and 3. This means they will win the seat unless a write-in candidate receives a party nomination in the primary or runs against them in the fall general election.

In Region 2, Suzanna Donahue, 46, is seeking to return to the board, as is Steve Romac, 48, in Region 3.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

