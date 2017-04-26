Candidates battling for Shaler Area School Board seats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Voters in only one region of the Shaler Area School District will have a choice for school board in the May 16 primary.

Three candidates — incumbents April Kwiatkowski and Tim Gapsky and first-time candidate Wendy Bartsch-Cieslak — are vying for two seats in Region 1. All of the candidates are seeking nominations on the Democratic and Republican tickets.

Kwiatkowski, 43, is in her second consecutive year as the board president and previously served as vice president.

“Our district is in the midst of positive momentum,” she said. “Great things are beginning — change is happening. I want to be an active participant in the change and make an impact on the educational environment of Shaler Area.”

Gapsky, 50, chairs the school board's transportation committee and serves on the athletic and facilities committees.

“I believe every student is entitled to a quality education,” he said. “And our teachers will be given the necessary tools so our students can achieve their aspirations.”

He expressed disappointment in the board's recent decision to change bus providers, saying: “the (previous) company has been located in the school district for over 50 years and employed many Shaler Area residents.”

His opposition to the closure of the Reserve Primary School is “well documented and (has been) expressed during the feasibility studies meetings,” he said.

Newcomer Bartsch-Cieslak, 45, said her interest in serving on the school board resulted from her involvement with the district while raising six children.

“There are so many wonderful attributes to the Shaler Area School District,” she said. “I want to be a part of that — of growing the community, of investing my time and energy in helping parents, teachers and children to have that single vision of a positive learning experience and environment.”

If elected, she would like to use her position to address residents' concerns about property taxes, pension funds, charter schools and illicit drug use.

She also wants to ensure that there are nurses, guidance counselors and staff librarians present at each school daily.

Two incumbents are cross-filed and running unopposed for seats in Regions 2 and 3. This means they will win the seat unless a write-in candidate receives a party nomination in the primary or runs against them in the fall general election.

In Region 2, Suzanna Donahue, 46, is seeking to return to the board, as is Steve Romac, 48, in Region 3.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.