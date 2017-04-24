Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area educator named Teacher of the Year finalist

Erica Cebzanov | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Greg Mason enjoys helping Shaler Area students continue to learn and grow.
Submitted
Greg Mason helps Shaler Area students Emily Bebout and Cara Roth, both juniors. during class last week.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Shocked.

That was Shaler Area science teacher Greg Mason's reaction to being named one of 12 finalists for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Mason, 33, said his surprise soon was overcome by his happiness of seeing the school district receive recognition.

He teaches a ninth-grade science, technology, engineering, art and math — STEAM — class, and 11th- and 12th-grade physics.

Shaler Area math teacher Paul Stadelman and science teacher Dennis Dudley nominated Mason for the award, which is co-sponsored through the Pennsylvania chapters of the Department of Education and National Network of State Teachers of the Year. Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement earlier this month.

“Over the years working with Greg at Shaler, it has become apparent that he is one of our finest instructors,” Stadelman said. “He is able to relay content to kids in an interesting and engaging manner that kids grasp, appreciate and understand. He is always working on ways to enhance the curriculum in his courses as well as his department.”

Superintendent Sean Aiken praised Mason for assisting with implementation of the district's annual STEAM competition, which attracts students from area schools.

“Greg Mason is one of many exemplary teachers in our district,” Aiken said. “His commitment to our students and his passion for teaching is seen in the classroom and distinguishes him for this prestigious recognition.”

Mason, a Beaver Falls native, taught at Rochester Area Junior-Senior High School for five years prior to joining Shaler Area in 2011.

He earned a master's in education leadership with a principal certification from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor's in secondary education with a physics concentration from Penn State University.

Mason said one of his favorite aspects of his job is when students offer him positive feedback regarding the impact he has had on their lives.

“Those are the things that make you realize, ‘Hey, you are doing something positive in the world. You're trying to make the world a better place,' So honestly, that keeps me going.”

For the next round of evaluations, he must submit a video of himself teaching a lesson plan in front of students, according to Nicole Reigelman, Pennsylvania Department of Education press secretary/communications director. For his lecture, he plans to demonstrate wave properties using a Slinky, he said.

Officials will announce the winner in December at the SAS Institute in Hershey, the Department of Education's annual professional development conference for educators.

According to Bethany Baker, district communications specialist, 11 Shaler Area educators have earned semifinalist nominations since 2013, and Shaler Area High School science teacher Jade Leung was also a 2016 finalist.

Mason and his wife, Sheria, reside with their five- and six-year-olds in Middlesex, Butler County.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

