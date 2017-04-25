Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Simulated training prepares Hampton, West Deer officers for lethal situations

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jeffrey Seeley of Simtac Services, a simulated firearm training training program, goes over a senario with Hampton and West Deer police departments April 19, 2017 at Hampton Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Simtac Services firearm training program has 700 senario's programed for police to train. Hampton and West Deer police took part in the program April 19, 2017 at Hampton Community Center.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Police departments for Hampton and West Deer take part in a simulated firearm training program conducted by Simtac Services April 19, 2017 at Hampton Community Center.

The members of the Hampton Township Police Department received the latest in simulated firearms training last week.

SIMTAC Services use-of-force training puts its students through a variety of scenarios of real-life events, such as domestic disturbances, ambushes, home invasions, violent crimes and other situations, using a realistic firearms simulator, said owner Jeff Seeley, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper.

“Any type of training is a big plus. The more training you have the better prepared you are,” Seeley said.

As officers are in a simulation, Seeley is able to adjust the event to escalate or de-escalate the situations dependent on the reactions of the trainee. This allows them to hone their judgements and decision-making skills.

Hampton Township Police Chief Tom Vulakovich said they had SIMTAC training last year as well, explaining that it's better to test out situations first in simulation than in real life.

Hampton Township Police Department had its 22 officers share the training last week with West Deer Police Department, therefore they also split the $1,800 cost, said Vulakovich.

Seeley, of North Strabane Township, said dependent on how an officer is reacting he can change the situation. So two officers can start in a similar scenario but end up with different results. He said it builds on their critical thinking when evaluating different scenarios. It also strengthens their judgement on whether to use lethal or non-lethal force.

“There's really no mistakes. It's a learning process,” said Seeley, who formed the company in January 2015. He also provides defensive courses for civilians.

Seeley is also a certified instructor with the National Rifles Association and served in the US Air Force.

Sgt. Darin Witherup and Sgt. Robert Kirsopp are firearms instructors for the Hampton police department and take what they learn from their SIMTAC experience to use in training throughout the year.

Kirsopp said it really gives them tips on what to do under stress. He said there seems to be a lot of negative public perception on how police use force. So, it can make them second-guess their judgement.

“They can be very concerned about what the public is going to say,” said Kirsopp.

And while Hampton Township may be considered a safe place, Kirsopp said several years ago, there was a situation where lethal force needed to be used.

“Things happen here. Things can happen anywhere,” said Kirsopp, who has been with the police department for 19 years.

Seventeen officers attended the training from West Deer Township, which was the department's first experience with SIMTAC, according to Jonathan Lape, chief of police for West Deer.

He said they hope to do the training again with Hampton next year.

“They found it very informative and educational. They learned a lot,” said Lape, who's been chief there since 2003. “They thought the scenarios were very realistic.”

Vulakovich said it's important his officers are making the right decisions, for which SIMTAC can prepare them. It's better to make a mistake in training than in real life.

“Once you pull that trigger you can't take it back,” he said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

