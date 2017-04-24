Korean War orphan shares powerful story with Hampton students
Katie Schell, author of “Love Beyond Measure” and her mother, Pega Crimbchin (Ok Soon Lee), 87, spoke with history students at Hampton High School on Monday, April 17.
Schell's book is about her mother's inspirational life. The memoir follows Crimbchin's life as a peasant living in Seoul, South Korea. Following the devastation of the Korean War, Crimbchin becomes an orphan and is later forced into slavery with another family. This heartbreaking tale describes years living in poverty, enslavement and unspeakable suffering, as well as finding the courage and strength that carried her from that life to one as an American citizen.
Ten-percent of book sales are given to “Women of the Wells,” an organization that builds fresh water wells in third world countries, sponsoring 16 wells to date all over the world.
There were also four members of the Korean Broadcast Company in attendance. Three are from South Korea and one from California. They are in the process of making a documentary about Pega's life and have spent several days with her and her family. They wanted to see her present at a school, so they came to the presentation at Hampton.