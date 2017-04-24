Recycle Rama in Hampton going strong in its 10th year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After last year's successful Recycle Rama in Hampton, organizers say they're ready for bigger crowds as the May 20 event celebrates its 10th year of collecting items.

Part of the plan this year calls for better organization and signage for residents to drop off things such as televisions, batteries, bikes and more.

“We had so many people come to the event,” organizer and Hampton resident Danelle Jameson said. “It will not be the traffic nightmare it was last year.”

Recycle Rama will be held from 9 a.m. to noon May 20 at Hampton High School and Hampton Township pool parking lots.

Assisting with traffic flow will be crews from Hampton police and the fire police, Jameson said.

Signage will point those attending to specific drop-off locations, police Chief Tom Vulakovich said. All inbound traffic will enter in past the middle school and be directed from there.

For those looking to drop off one specific item, Vulakovich said a free-flow lane will be available.

People not attending the recycling event but seeking to use the park or community center will be directed away from the recycling areas.

The pool parking lot will be open as the new location for electronics to be collected by JVS from Somerset. This spot includes televisions, which is limited to one per car.

“Recycle Rama has become exactly what we set out to do 10 years ago — create a grassroots local recycling event, run by community members and interested parties, that helps with hard to recycle items and create a channel of opportunity for organizations that rely on donations,” said Hampton teacher and longtime Recycle Rama volunteer Glenn Geary.

Also at the pool parking lot will be a drop off for reusable construction materials to be collected by Construction Junction, a nonprofit building reuse site in Pittsburgh.

Recycling opportunities available at the high school parking lot include clean styrofoam packing peanuts, scrap metal, or rechargeable and alkaline batteries, including car batteries. A local Batteries Plus will be there to accept lightbulbs and if anyone pays $1 to recycle a CFL bulb, they'll receive a free one.

Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse will collect for old craft items or anything that could be turned into art, such as old buttons, unwanted trophies, and half-used craft or art supplies, according to Ashley Andrews, acting executive director.

“It's really interesting to see what people can do with reclaimed articles,” Andrews said.

Jameson said people are permitted to sort through items and take anything with them, such as sporting equipment.

“It's really good for little kids just starting off (in activities),” said Jameson.

State Rep. Hal English's office also will offer free off-site paper shredding.

Recycle Rama will not accept paint, pharmaceuticals, household chemicals or tires. A detailed list of accepted items is available at hampton-pa.org or ht-sd.org. The websites also offer additional locations to recycle items.

“It's a collaborative effort. Everyone takes a little piece of something. We love that it's just a really nice community event,” Jameson said. “By the end of the day, we would like to have nothing left.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.