Hampton/Shaler

Millvale residents hope WGN's 'Outsiders' finds a new home

Erica Cebzanov | Friday, April 21, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
Submitted
'Outsiders' has been filmed largely in Millvale for the first two seasons.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Getting ready for the afternoon shoot, crews move to the set of the Outsiders, Season 2, which is being filmed in Millvale.

Millvale residents hope their community retains its Hollywood connection.

“Outsiders,” a WGN America drama shot in Millvale, Monroeville and at the Strip District's 31st Street Studios, will end after its second season finale April 25.

Joe Otterson from Variety reported that the cancellation arrived a month after Peter Kern took over as interim president and CEO of parent company Tribune Media. The program, WGN America's third original series, garnered the channel's top ratings.

“The television show ‘Outsiders' has had a positive economic impact on Millvale and the surrounding communities. They utilized residential homes and business sites for their set locations, local residents as extras, as well as caterers and suppliers in the area,” said borough Manager Amy Rockwell.

The show follows the off-the-grid Farrell family, who have lived on Kentucky's Shay Mountain for 200 years and whose lifestyle is threatened by a strip mining operation. The series stars David Morse, Ryan Hurst, Gillian Alexy, Kyle Gallner, Christina Jackson and Thomas M. Wright.

“I know that most of the Millvale community loved being a part of the series,” said Tina Walker, Millvale Community Development Corp. president. “From what I witnessed, the production, cast, crew and residents developed a type of Hollywood romance.''

Rockwell said she has “it on good authority” that production and distribution studio Sony Pictures Television is searching for another venue for the show.

“We remain hopeful that we will see a Season 3,” she said.

Walker noted that many residents, including her husband, Tom, starred as extras in the production.

“He keeps his hair long (as favored by the show's characters) in the hope that the series will continue on another network.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

