Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Garden Club to host 64th Annual Plant Sale

Erica Cebzanov | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 3:48 p.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Guests will have the opportunity to stop and smell the flowers — as well as purchase them — during the Shaler Garden Club's 64th Annual Plant Sale.

The event, the club's largest annual fundraiser, is slated for 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at Kiwanis Park in Glenshaw.

It will feature perennials from the 69 members' gardens, along with herbs, vegetables, houseplants, potted arrangements and bulbs, according to Myrna Perry, plant sale chairwoman. Prices generally range from $2 to $5.

“I go to other garden club's sales and we're the cheapest there is,” said co-president Patrice Blanchard. “It's a very reasonably priced sale.”

Perry, who plans to sell hostas and daylilies from her home garden, said the club sold 1,190 plants at its last sale.

In addition to the plant sale, members will sell raffle tickets for 10 to 15 baskets with themes such as tea, spa, birds, pets, Steelers and Tour of Italy. Most of this year's baskets include gift cards and bottles of wine.

There's also a flea market with toys, sporting goods, housewares, jewelry, clothing and more. A bake sale will also be held, Blanchard said.

According to Perry, the club introduced face-painting for children at last year's event. This year's will offer an expansion of family-friendly activities, adding an educational scavenger hunt focused on pollinators and a butterfly seminar and companion craft. For $1, children may decorate a pot and plant a flower for Mother's Day.

Proceeds benefit the club's community projects and philanthropic donations. Blanchard said the club donates to North Hills Community Outreach, Shaler North Hills Library, Millvale Community Library, Phipps Conservatory and the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

