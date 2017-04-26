Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Two candidates vie for Shaler district judge opening

Erica Cebzanov | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
DOROTHY PETRANCOSTA Party: Cross-filed Family: Husband, John Cunningham Employment: Dorothy J. Petrancosta Law Office owner Prior political experience: Since 1998, Petrancosta has held a Court of Common Pleas master appointment, overseeing certain cases on the Butler County president judge’s behalf. Beforehand, she served as a Court of Common Pleas judicial law clerk.
DANIEL KONIECZKA JR. Party: Cross-filed Family: Wife, Maureen Employment: Criminal defense attorney at DeLuca, Ricciuti & Konieczka Attorneys Prior political experience: He was an Allegheny County Criminal Justice Advisory Board member and Shaler Township Civil Service Commission member. He worked as a deputy district attorney, following 23 years as a prosecutor at the Allegheny County district attorney’s office.

Although both are attorneys, the Shaler Township-area district judge candidates have taken much different career trajectories to get to their current campaigns.

Daniel Konieczka Jr., 56, and Dorothy Petrancosta, 53, want to replace Magisterial District Judge Robert Dzvonick, who is not seeking re-election, for a six-year-term.

They will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May 16 primary. If they split party nominations, they would face off again in November.

Konieczka currently works as a criminal defense lawyer with DeLuca, Ricciuti & Konieczka in downtown Pittsburgh.

He worked for 23 years in the Allegheny County District Attorney's office, specializing in felony narcotics and firearms prosecutions, but also homicides, rapes, assaults and robberies. In 1996, he was appointed as a special assistant U.S. Attorney to assist with the investigation and prosecution of gang activity.

“You want someone that has the experience and knows how to handle themselves in the court room and knows how to be fair-minded and just,” he said. “And I think that's one of the things that makes me qualified for the (district judge) position.”

Konieczka ran for judge on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas in 2011, but was defeated.

“Community service has always been important to me, and I feel that this (potentially serving as district judge) is another way for me to give back to the community.”

He was an Allegheny County Criminal Justice Advisory Board member for two years and part of the Shaler Township Civil Service Commission, which sets rules and regulations for the hiring of police officers.

He earned bachelor's degrees in political science and history and a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Petrancosta devotes approximately half of her career responsibilities to her eponymous law practice in Shaler, focusing on estate administration and planning, wills, powers of attorney, elder law, oil and gas rights and preservation of property.

She spends the remainder of her time serving as a Butler County Common Pleas Court master, overseeing cases usually focused on family, behavioral health, real estate and nonprofit organizations. Prior to accepting the position in 1998, she served as a Court of Common Pleas judicial law clerk.

“I effectively and efficiently manage a judicial courtroom with an appropriate temperament. And everyone will tell you I'm impartial. I have put down decisions that have made me seethe because it's the law,” she said.

Petrancosta earned a law degree from Duquesne University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Penn State University. She also is a certified public accountant.

Petrancosta helped found Shaler EMS in 1994 and continues to volunteer as a licensed paramedic. As a Shaler Adaptive Aquatics volunteer, she swims with people with physical or mental disabilities.

“I am seeking the (district judge's) position to move my final working years to the communities I have served as a volunteer for more than 30 years,” she said. “Having spent more than 19 years performing judicial work at a county level, I want to bring my final working years to the communities where I am invested.”

Dzvonick is leaving office after serving for 24 years. In addition to Shaler, the office serves residents of Reserve, Etna and Millvale.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

