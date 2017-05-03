Spring event celebrates Millvale's small businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Millvale May Days visitors may check out the area's blossoming business district, as well as collect free seed packets from 24 participating businesses.

The Business Association of Millvale is sponsoring the third annual event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6. Association chairwoman Lisa Love joked that she and other members were having a “seed sorting party” at the Millvale Community Center in anticipation of the occasion.

“3,200 seed packs … and we have to sit there and sort them out by types — you know, all the vegetables, all the tomatoes. What we try for is one stop to have 150 packs of one type of seed, so that as you're walking the tour you're not getting doubles.”

Volunteers will distribute and validate maps directing guests to participating businesses, mostly located along Grant and North avenues. Attendees may submit their completed maps by 10 p.m. May 6 at Cousins Lounge, 203 Grant Ave. for the chance to win a $100 gift certificate for use at any of the participating businesses.

“People think it's fun. You'll see families go, ‘Now, I got to go to this stop. I just got to get a couple more stamps here.' And it gets people walking through the whole community,” she said.

New this year, each of the businesses will have individual raffles with items valued between $25 and $50. Love, who owns Millvale's Salon 22, is raffling a basket featuring a gift certificate and grooming products.

The Double L Bar's prize will include a customizable craft beer six pack, T-shirt and gift certificate, said owner Linsey Thomas.

Businesses also will have specials and promotions throughout the event.

“The whole idea of May Days is for people to shop local — not drive through Millvale like they do, but actually get out of their cars and explore Millvale,” Love said.

Guests may take $5 carriage rides from noon to 4 p.m. May 6 from the North and Lincoln intersection. Strolling musicians and a fire dancer will entertain guests within Millvale's business district.

The Pittsburgh Philharmonic will perform at the Grant Avenue Pocket Park from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5, weather permitting.

Also at the park, the Gardens of Millvale will sell seed bombs and offer supplies for guests to make gardening labels.

Christ Lutheran Church will lead a craft for children. Throughout May Days, the park will feature a maypole and a booth containing environmental-awareness literature. Most of the park's activities will occur from noon to 5 p.m. May 6.

“I continue to participate every year because I grew up in Millvale; my bar was my dad's since 1984 and the name's for him,” Thomas said. “I love this town. We need events like this to get people to tour our great business district. I will always be a Millvale cheerleader.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.