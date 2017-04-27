Shaler Area brings talent to the stage for all-district fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; event starts at 6:30 p.m. May 5

“Shaler Area's Got Talent!,” the district's fourth annual fundraiser benefitting its parent teacher organizations, will feature a diverse 28 acts.

Musicians, gymnasts, cheerleaders, dancers and martial artists will entertain the crowd at the May 5 show at the Shaler Area Middle School, according to Eileen Phillips, an event organizer and school board member.

Acts include a group of Shaler High School students performing “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and another student showcasing his hoverboard tricks. The Act 80s band, which includes current Shaler Area teachers, will cover rock songs from that era. Al Mazing will demonstrate magic tricks.

“The youngest one we have is a little six-year-old boy who is going to be playing the piano,” Phillips said.

The oldest is a senior-citizen comedian.

“She is fantastic,” Phillips said. “She had us cracking up in the hallway before she went in for her audition.”

The five judges — parents of Shaler Area students — did not eliminate anyone during the Marh 30 auditions.

“They just wanted to make sure that everything was family friendly and that nobody had music with racy lyrics or anything that wouldn't be appropriate for a school function,” Phillips said.

“Shaler Area's Got Talent!” is a showcase, not a competition.

“Because there's little kids involved, in lieu of having to give everyone a participation trophy — it's really just for fun, entertainment value, as opposed to being judged,” she said.

Burchfield Primary School principal Jeff Rojik and Shaler North Hills Library youth services coordinator Ingrid Kalchthaler will serve as hosts.

“I so wanted to do it (host) because I love our community so much,” said Kalchthaler, who moonlights as a comedian. “My dad was a Shaler grad in '62, mom in '64 and me in '89. And I love this community and have such respect for the educators and the families of which it is comprised.

“Now that I have seen the lineup of talent and know some of the performers, I am even more excited; it is going to be a great show.”

Refreshments will be sold and Phillips said organizers will accept items that evening for a bake sale.

A 50/50 and raffles for more than 20 baskets containing gift certificates and items donated from local businesses are slated.

The various Shaler Area PTOs will evently divide the proceeds, then donate a remaining portion to a charitable organization. Last year, each school's PTO received $800 and the remaining proceeds went to the Shaler Area Backpack Initiative, Phillips said.

The planning committee hopes 400 people will attend this year's show.

“The main emphasis is that it's a community event. Even if you don't have kids in the district. It's sort of for everybody,” Phillips said. “You can't go to the movies for $5.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.