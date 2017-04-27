Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area brings talent to the stage for all-district fundraiser

Erica Cebzanov | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 5:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

“Shaler Area's Got Talent!,” the district's fourth annual fundraiser benefitting its parent teacher organizations, will feature a diverse 28 acts.

Musicians, gymnasts, cheerleaders, dancers and martial artists will entertain the crowd at the May 5 show at the Shaler Area Middle School, according to Eileen Phillips, an event organizer and school board member.

Acts include a group of Shaler High School students performing “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and another student showcasing his hoverboard tricks. The Act 80s band, which includes current Shaler Area teachers, will cover rock songs from that era. Al Mazing will demonstrate magic tricks.

“The youngest one we have is a little six-year-old boy who is going to be playing the piano,” Phillips said.

The oldest is a senior-citizen comedian.

“She is fantastic,” Phillips said. “She had us cracking up in the hallway before she went in for her audition.”

The five judges — parents of Shaler Area students — did not eliminate anyone during the Marh 30 auditions.

“They just wanted to make sure that everything was family friendly and that nobody had music with racy lyrics or anything that wouldn't be appropriate for a school function,” Phillips said.

“Shaler Area's Got Talent!” is a showcase, not a competition.

“Because there's little kids involved, in lieu of having to give everyone a participation trophy — it's really just for fun, entertainment value, as opposed to being judged,” she said.

Burchfield Primary School principal Jeff Rojik and Shaler North Hills Library youth services coordinator Ingrid Kalchthaler will serve as hosts.

“I so wanted to do it (host) because I love our community so much,” said Kalchthaler, who moonlights as a comedian. “My dad was a Shaler grad in '62, mom in '64 and me in '89. And I love this community and have such respect for the educators and the families of which it is comprised.

“Now that I have seen the lineup of talent and know some of the performers, I am even more excited; it is going to be a great show.”

Refreshments will be sold and Phillips said organizers will accept items that evening for a bake sale.

A 50/50 and raffles for more than 20 baskets containing gift certificates and items donated from local businesses are slated.

The various Shaler Area PTOs will evently divide the proceeds, then donate a remaining portion to a charitable organization. Last year, each school's PTO received $800 and the remaining proceeds went to the Shaler Area Backpack Initiative, Phillips said.

The planning committee hopes 400 people will attend this year's show.

“The main emphasis is that it's a community event. Even if you don't have kids in the district. It's sort of for everybody,” Phillips said. “You can't go to the movies for $5.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.