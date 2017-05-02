Hampton Township Council races uncontested

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are three seats open on the Hampton Township Council in the May 16 primary election. But there are no contested races and the Democratic ballot only has two candidates for three positions in the November primary.

Republican incumbents Victor Son, Cary Montgomery, and Peter Russ all are running again and will be the presumptive GOP candidates in the fall.

The council members serve four-year terms and officers are renewed every year.

Son has been on council since 2004 and has served as president since 2006. He also was two-term elected controller from 1996-2004. The 28-year Hampton resident is the chief financial officer for DBC Real Estate Management in Warrendale.

Russ, a councilman since 2002, has been a resident since 1992. An attoeney, he's a managing shareholder for the Pittsburgh office of Buchanan Ingersoll Rooney PC.

Montgomery has been on council for 12 years and previously served a term on the Hampton School Board. He and his wife own The Quilt Company on Middle Road.

Only two Democrats are on the ballot for the three open seats, Bethany Blackburn and Carolynn Johnson.

Blackburn, a Hampton resident since 2011, is a divisions administrator for Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to her online candidacy biography.

Johnson has been a Hampton resident since 2005. She heads the human factors and user research department for Daedalus, a medical devices manufacturer in Pittsburgh;s Oakland section.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.