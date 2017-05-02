Hampton School Board primary race is uncontested

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are four seats up for election to the Hampton School Board in the May primary, however, only four candidates have filed to run.

Incumbents Gail Litwiler, Greg Stein and Denise Balason are cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican tickets, as is first-time candidate Jill Hamlin

Incumbent Cathy Lueers is not running for re-election after one four-year term on the board.

Litwiler moved to Hampton Township 35 years ago and has served on the school board for 28 years.

Stein is a 30-year resident who has been on the board for six years.

Balason has been school director for five years and a resident for 13.

Newcomer Hamlin has lived in Hampton since 2010. She served on the Hampton Alliance of Educational Excellence from 2013 to 2016 and is active in both the Hampton High School Parent Teacher Organization and the Central PTO.

Municipal primary polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16, according to the Allegheny County website.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.