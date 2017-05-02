Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton School Board primary race is uncontested

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

There are four seats up for election to the Hampton School Board in the May primary, however, only four candidates have filed to run.

Incumbents Gail Litwiler, Greg Stein and Denise Balason are cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican tickets, as is first-time candidate Jill Hamlin

Incumbent Cathy Lueers is not running for re-election after one four-year term on the board.

Litwiler moved to Hampton Township 35 years ago and has served on the school board for 28 years.

Stein is a 30-year resident who has been on the board for six years.

Balason has been school director for five years and a resident for 13.

Newcomer Hamlin has lived in Hampton since 2010. She served on the Hampton Alliance of Educational Excellence from 2013 to 2016 and is active in both the Hampton High School Parent Teacher Organization and the Central PTO.

Municipal primary polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16, according to the Allegheny County website.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.