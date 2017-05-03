Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler North Hills Library set to host 3rd annual Artists & Authors Festival

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Shaler Area High School alumna A. K. Downing, author of the young adult novel “Into the Air,” will join a talented group of 20 authors and 30 artists at the Shaler North Hills Library on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The third annual Artists & Authors Festival will be held in the library's community room and will highlight visual and written talent from the Pittsburgh area. Downing will be among the other authors selling and signing books, as well as discussing their writing processes and publishing choices. In addition, the festival will showcase beautiful works of art available to purchase.

“There is more local talent in the North Hills than people may realize,” says Downing, now a Bradford Woods resident. “It's an honor to be included in the event at SNHL. I visited the library with my grandmother as a child and have watched it grow into an award-winning facility over the years.”

To learn more about the Artists and Authors festival, visit www.shalerlibrary.org.

