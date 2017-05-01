Second preliminary budget presented at Hampton School District for 2017-18

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The second presentation of the 2017-18 preliminary proposed budget for the Hampton Township School District on April 24 included a budget transfer to fund three additional instructional positions.

The preliminary budget first presented on April 4 included funding for three teaching positions. Modifications from the first presentation include a $150,000 transfer of funds to the budgetary reserve intended for an additional three instructional positions on top of three already proposed.

The district is required to present a secondary review meeting.

“There is a potential in this budget for six new positions for next year,” said Jeff Kline, director of administration, noting these three would most likely be long-term substitutes to address class-size reduction in elementary schools.

The transfer include $135,000 from the capital reserve funds and $15,000 of contingency funds, according to Kline's budget report.

If they decide the additional staff is not needed, the money in the budget reserves end up “falling to the bottom line” and would increase the district's ending fund balance next year, according to Kline.

Some of the money to fund the new positions was taken from “middle-sized projects” in the capital reserves, he said.

Additional modifications to the April 3 presentation includes two line items reserved for additional special education nursing services at $58,000 and $68,570, said Kline.

Dr. Michael Loughead added that these services are necessary “for special nursing needs.”

This is part of an additional $344,000 increase for special education next year, said Kline.

There is a gross shortfall of $1.548 million at the district's current 18.39 millage rate. And expenditures show an increase of $1.779 million, which Kline said almost half of that can be attributed to mandatory funding of the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System, an expense that greatly increases annually.

“It has been a continuous huge cost for the district,” Kline said.

It comes to an additional $895,746, as the mandatory contribution rate for the coming school year is 34.57 percent, compared to the current 30.03 percent.

To help offset the shortfall, they'll use $702,000 from the district's PSERS stabilization fund, a type of savings reserved for this purpose, $100,000 from an unreserved fund, and a .48 millage rate increase, according to the Tuesday Board Report on the district website.

School board member Lawrence Vasko said Starbucks, Primanti Brothers restaurant, a new UPMC medical facility and Guardian Storage are planned incoming businesses this year to Hampton Township, which means taxable revenue.

Kline noted he doesn't “project on new properties down the line” when preparing the budget.

In comparison with other districts' millage rates in Allegheny County, Hampton Township is the ninth lowest out of 42 school districts, said Kline. For 2016-17, Hampton Township's millage rate of 18.39, compared to North Allegheny School District's 18.0, Pine Richland's 19.21, North Hills 17.80, and Fox Chapel's 18.98, according to the district's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for last year.

Expenses for charter schools went down as six students will be returning to the district, perhaps taking advantage of Hampton's online education opportunities, said Loughead.

Kline's preliminary budget provided an estimate of the state's preliminary budget for 2017-18, predicting $6.824 million in state education subsidies. That figure is based on recent years' state budgeted amounts for both basic and special education subsidies and the Pennsylvania Accountability grant. But the board noted the state funding for schools is still very much an unknown.

Details on the property tax relief program will be discussed at an upcoming board meeting, said Kline. It can also be found online, according to the Tuesday Board Report.

A proposed final budget will be held in May with a vote to approve the 2017-18 school year set for the June 12 meeting.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune- Review contributor.