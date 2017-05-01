Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Reducing class sizes a priority in Hampton Elementary schools

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, May 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Elementary school class sizes remain a point of contention in the Hampton School District.

The district may fill as many as six instructional positions — teachers and classroom aides — for the 2017-18 school year, however, the school board said only three positions are definite.

Jeff Kline, Hampton's director of administration, said some primary classrooms have enrollments in the mid- to upper-20s with one teacher, not the preferred low-20s level.

Central Elementary is scheduled to add a fourth classroom for fourth grade.

Wyland will hire an additonal fourth-grade teacher, as well.

The district hasn't yet predicted the enrollment for Poff, but the current plan is to add a a third classroom and teacher for third grade. A final enrollment estimate likely won't be available until June.

Also being monitored are class sizes in other grades at Poff.

Paul Hanna, a Poff parent, said the district should budget the additional three positions proposed, saying the need has been established.

“Everyone is fed up with these classroom sizes,” Hanna said.

Lindsay Wolfson agreed. “We want the six teachers,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Loughead said enrollment can be unpredictable.

“Even in two weeks, we see student numbers change in schools,” he said. “Numbers will go up and down.”

Total enrollment in the district is declining, board member Mary Alice Hennessey said, citing a decrease of 64 students between the elementary schools.

Enrollment increases can come from summer moves to new construction in the district, as well as students transferring from parochial schools, Loughead said. But the board said it doesn't make staffing decisions based on possible enrollments.

“We can't hire based on what's going to happen in the future,” said Hennessey.

Poff parent Paul Fritch presented a petition with more than 100 signatures to add more teachers. Central parent Jason Roth presented a similar petition at the last meeting.

“We're understaffed today. We want three, six to get to an OK level,” he said.

Board President Bryant Wesley again suggested establishing elementary centers where certain grades are located at each building.

“That's something I think we need to review,” said Wesley, who has two sons at Central.

Hanna suggested to revisit the issue with the community.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.