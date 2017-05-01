Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Caliente Pizza takes trio of prizes at worldwide pizza event

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 1, 2017, 1:21 a.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Nick Fink, 21, puts together his award-winning Sausage and Pepper pizza at Caliente Pizza and Draft House April 27, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Matt Hickey of Caliente Pizza and Draft House won the award for largest dough stretch at the Expo in Las Vegas, Nev.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Nick Fink, Caliente Pizza and Draft House owner Nick Bogacz, Eric Von Hansen and Matt Hick in the Allison Park location on Thursday, April 27.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Eric Von Hansen layers his award winning Hanger 18 Steak pizza at Caliente Pizza and Draft House on April 27, 2017.

Caliente Pizza and Draft House, whose three Pittsburgh area locations include one in Hampton, had three pizza chefs win awards at the 2017 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

Chefs Eric Von Hansen and Nick Fink earned first place in the Northeast division for pizza making, while chef Matt Hickey bested 30 international competitors to claim the World Pizza Games Gold Medal for “largest dough stretch.”

To earn the gold medal, Hickey had five minutes to stretch an 18-ounce dough ball on stage before it was measured. Hickey's winning stretch measured 103 centimeters — just over a yard.

Caliente owner Nick Bogacz said Hickey practiced every day for six months on a competition dough ball he made himself; dough that uses honey instead of sugar for elasticity. Along with the gold medal, Hickey won $1,000.

“Matt worked hard all year long. He made the dough from scratch each time, and he put his heart and soul into that competition,” said Caliente regional chef Von Hansen, who's no stranger to taking top prizes from the expo. Von Hansen's “Quack Attack” pizza won the 2016 world's Best Pan Pizza.

Von Hansen didn't enter “Quack Attack” this year, instead entering and winning the Northeast division for Best Non-traditional pizza. His winning pie, “Hanger 18,” featured hanger steak roasted in garlic and honey chive butter, caramelized onion broccolini, then topped with Boursin and Parmesan cheese.

Von Hansen's protege, Fink, won first place in the Northeast division for Best Traditional pizza for his “Classico” creation. The traditional category allows use of only two toppings. Fink used 10 different kind of peppers that he charcoal roasted and three kinds of sausage.

Caliente has locations at 4706 William Flynn Highway, Allison Park; 329 Castle Shannon Blvd,, Mt. Lebanon; and 4624 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield,

More information about Caliente Pizza and Draft House can be found by visiting PizzaDraftHouse.com.

