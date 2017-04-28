Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton's prom held at Omni William Penn

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 28, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Paige Daly and Jacob Joyce stop for a photo before Hampton's prom walk April 28, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shannon Sullivan and Nicholas Maknoon arrive at Hampton's prom walk April 28, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Arron White, Gabby Galuska, Jocelyn Coholich and James Mcdaid make their way to Hampton's prom walk April 28, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kevin Morgan, Julia Powers, Abby Crawley and Ryan Dayton stop and pose for a picture before entering Hampton's prom walk April 28, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kurt Mueller and Suzy Lish arrive at Hampton's prom walk April 28, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Michael Wallace and Samantha Dimico make their way to Hampton's prom walk April 28, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Maggie Doan and Jesse Barton share a smile as they arrive at Hampton's prom walk April 28, 2017.

The 2017 Hampton High School prom and after-prom began on Friday, April 28, 2017, with a prom walk at 6 p.m. in the Hampton High School auditorium. This year's prom, “Oh, What a Night,” was held from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Omni William Penn in downtown Pittsburgh. Following prom, students were invited to participate in this year's after-prom, “Hampton invades ‘da Burg,” which continued through 3 a.m. at the high school.

