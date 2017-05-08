Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Murals of Maxo Vanka benefit from fundraiser in Millvale

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 8, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The murals behind the alter at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church were painted by Croatian artist Maxo Vanka.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The ceiling in St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church shows Jesus rising, painted by Croatian artist Maxo Vanka.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
History teacher Kate Daher poses with guest speaker Rick Sebak at the St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church Cocktails & Conservation event to preserve the murals of artist Maxo Vanka on April 28, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Preservation of the murals at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church is a time consuming and expensive process.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
People attend St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church Cocktails & Conservation on April 28, 2017, to benefit the preservation of the murals painted by Maxo Vanka.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Light shines through the stained glass at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church.

The St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church's “Cocktails & Conservation” fundraiser to benefit the preservation of the church's murals was well attended.

The April 28 event also spotlighted murals painted by artist Maxo Vanka.

Vanka, a Croatian immigrant, painted a one-of-a-kind masterpieces on the interior walls of St. Nicholas in Millvale. The 25 murals — created in two intense periods in 1937 and 1941 — are unique, evocative and larger-than-life representations of faith and family. They portray the immigrant experience in America, particularly Pittsburgh; social justice and injustice and the horrors of war.

The Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka exists to ensure that Vanka's visual legacy — his “Gift to America” — endures as a vibrant element of Western Pennsylvania's rich arts and culture landscape.

Preservation of the murals is a time consuming and expensive process. To make a donation to help preserve these works of art, or for more information, email info@vankamurals.org.

