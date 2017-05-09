Shaler Area officials share plans for new primary building at town hall meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler Area School District officials gave citizens an update on plans to construct a new elementary school.

Rogers Primary School closed following a fire in April, 2015 and a new school will open on that site, however, the move-in date remains undetermined Assistant Superintendent Bryan O'Black said at a town hall meeting May 2 at Shaler Area Elementary,

“Ultimately, when we decide to make that move, we want it to be in the best interest of the kids,” O'Black told the 30-plus attendees. “We want them to move into a building that is completed. You know, we want to be able to work through our punch list of items, and we don't want it to hinder the education of our students.”

Rogers children have attended Burchfield Elementary since the fire. Once the new school is completed, they'll go there and Jeffrey Primary students will be joining them.

O'Black said HHSDR Architects/Engineers and Massaro CM Services LLC, who are assisting with the project, said the district has received weekly progress reports regarding the building's construction.

According to Superintendent Sean Aiken, an estimated 400 students in kindergarten through third grade will attend the school. The project has a $25 million budget.

J. Greer Hayden, HHSDR Architects/Engineers president, said the new school's play areas will be located in secure areas behind the building. A playground will feature various equipment and a rubberized ground covering. The school will retain one of its two baseball fields — one was eliminated as a result of shifting the school back 75 feet to allow for increased parking and security.

A computer lab and science, technology, engineering, art and math — STEAM — room will connect with the library to support a collaborative curriculum.

A gym will contain a basketball court and bleachers. There will be a stage between the gym and cafeteria; staff may close the gym's folding doors for presentations either in the gym or cafeteria. During after-school events, they may open the building's back corridor containing the gym and cafeteria, but leave the remainder of the school locked.

During the school day, guests will enter a locked vestibule prior to gaining admission to the office area. The office is adjacent to the nurse's office, making it convenient for parents needing to pick up their sick children.

At the meeting, Cynthia Fout, Rogers principal, and JoAnne Townsend, interim Jeffery principal, discussed helping students transition to the new school.

“We know that we are dealing with some very young children and that moving to a new school can be very stressful sometimes for them,” Fout said, “We are going to put a lot of safeguards in place so our kids are ready to move.”

Townsend said academic and student service programs would remain unchanged without lapses in services during the move.

In adherence with the school board policy on naming district facilities, the district will send Shaler Area residents a survey asking for suggestions later this month. A committee will then review the results and make a recommendation to Aiken and the school board to approve a name in August, O'Black said.

To view slides from the meeting, weekly construction updates and a live video stream of the project, visit www.sasd.k12.pa.us/NewSchoolConstruction.aspx.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.