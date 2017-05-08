Shaler Bike Rodeo to teach youngsters cycling safety

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: Children should bring their bicycles. Register at www.shaler.org/225/Bike-Rodeo .

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13

If you go

Bike Rodeo organizers aim to educate children about bicycling safety in a fun atmosphere at the 10th annual Kiwanis Park event.

The Etna, Shaler and Millvale police departments are sponsoring the free seminar, along with Shaler EMS, Walk Bike Shaler and Scholl's Bicycle Center.

Sgt. Josh Watkins of the Shaler police said toddlers riding tricycles up to teenagers are welcome to participate, rain or shine.

Mechanics from the West View-based Scholl's Bicycle Center will inspect riders' bikes to ensure their safety. Organizers will provide helmets with Shaler EMS employees adjusting them for fit.

Shaler Officer Dennis Gapsky III said riders will then learn “the rules of the road” by completing an obstacle course adapted by a local Cub Scout troop.

“It concentrates on mounting on dismounting, diminished clearance, some weaving and maneuvering, the stopping ability of the rider,” he said. “There's some short radius turns in there, as well. Some slow speed control and some tight turns.”

“In the past, we've had some bicycle officers do some demonstrations and stuff like that, and we've had our motorcycle officer put on a little demonstration,” Watkins said.

The event has expanded each year, he said. In the past, 150 children have participated; although last year's saw a decrease to 60 attendees due to inclement weather.

Gapsky noted that 30 donors have funded this year's Bike Rodeo, which will feature refreshments and raffles for children's bicycles.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.