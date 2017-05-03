Suspect sought in Saturday bank robbery in Shaler
Updated 5 minutes ago
The FBI in Pittsburgh and the Shaler Township Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who robbed the NexTier Bank on Babcock Boulevard last weekend.
Pittsburgh, around 10:48 a.m. on April 29, 2017.
A teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash after he handed her a note on Saturday about 10:48 a.m. He left on foot behind the bank, heading toward Evergreen Road. No one was injured.
The robber is described as a black male in his mid-20s, about 5-11 to 6-0 with a slim build. He wore a black, flat-brimmed Pirates cap with a gold P and sticker on the brim, a light-blue, Puma hoodie sweattshirt with white stripes across chest and sleeves, and black sneakerd.
A reward is being offered for the apprehension of the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.