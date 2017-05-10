Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton students inducted into National Technical Honor Society; one is Beattie valedictorian

Natalie Beneviat | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
Submitted
Hanna Gibson

Updated 1 hour ago

Several Hampton Township students have been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at A.W. Beattie Career Center and Hampton senior Hanna Gibson was named its 2017 valedictorian.

Beattie saw 37 students from nine area school districts inducted into the NHTS, said Larry Vasko, Hampton School Board member. He and fellow board member, Greg Stein, serve on Beattie's Joint Operating Committee.

Students from Hampton, Avonworth, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel Area, North Allegheny, Northgate, North Hills, Pine-Richland, and Shaler Area attend Beattie.

In order to achieve NTHS recognition, students must have 93 percent grade score at Beattie and a 3.0 average at their home district, according to Kim Zylinski, school counselor at Beattie Career Center and co-faculty sponsor for NTHS.

Once inducted, they must participate in Beattie's community service program.

Hampton inductees include senior Gibson, for carpentry and building construction, senior Jacob Boehm, for computer system technology; senior Michael Eichenlaub, for HVAC; junior Kathleen Orban, for pastry arts; Nicole Schirra-Vaccarello for early childhood education; junior Shea Spiker for cosmetology and junior Nathan Tabon for carpentry.

“These 37 are part of an elite group because they display academic excellence at Beattie and their sending school,” Zylinski said.

Gibson will attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport to study construction management.

She said Beattie was a great experience.

“What I liked most about Beattie was the structure of it. I got to move at my own pace. I got the knowledge and the hands-on experience I would need for my field of interest,” said Gibson, 18. “The teachers set you up for success and help you whenever you need.”

The nine districts operate Beattie under a cooperative agreement, said Vasko, president of the operating committee, which consists of two board member from every district. Hampton's share of the school budget is just over $500,000

A.W. Beattie, located on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless, offers instruction in 18 program areas.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

