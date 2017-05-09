Hampton officials weigh necessity of EMS at sporting events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hampton School District does not need emergency medical service company on-site at every sporting event, according to a review by its school superintendent.

EMTs should attend all football games, Superintendent Michael Loughead said, but Hampton's other sports have adequate methods in place to address injuries or other medical needs.

The issue arose after the parent of a lacrosse player raised concerns he did not receive proper medical assistance at a game last year.

Loughead said he reviewed the procedures regarding medical needs of for various games and sports, particularly lacrosse.

He said the EMS can be called to any site quickly when needed and an certified athletic trainer is on-hand at games.

“I'm certain we have a system in place that is effective and safe,” said Loughead.

Currently, Loughead said Hampton has two trainers certified by Allegheny General Hospital. One of them attends all home sporting events. The trainer determines whether EMS needs to be called for an injury, he said.

Football currently is the only sport at Hampton with an EMS presence at every home game.

The reason football games on-scene emergency personnel is not just for the player injuries, but because of the number of people attending the event including such as band members and fans.

EMS has often been needed for football spectators often, he said.

“It's just the size of the event,” said Loughead.

More than 2,000 people overall can attend a football game and often more for homecoming or senior night, according to Shari Berg, Hampton's public relations consultan.

Devin Winklosky, the Hampton parent of a lacrosse player, addressed the board at a March meeting, saying his son was injured last year. He said he drove his truck on to the field, put his son in it and transported him to the UPMC Passavant emergency room in McCandless.

He requested to have EMS at all lacrosse home games.

“It's a no-brainer,” Winklosky said, “Lacrosse is a full-contact sport just like football and hockey.”

Loughead said EMS has successfully responded in the past to injuries at sporting events..

Currently, the district can call Hampton, Shaler or Richland EMS. The district contracts with Hampton EMS to cover all football games.

Loughead said he contacted other districts regarding lacrosse and only Mars and Franklin Regional had EMS at their games.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.