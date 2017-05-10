Presentations on technology-based learning scheduled in Hampton School District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five informational sessions regarding the Hampton School District's proposed “Digital Transformation” initiative will be held this month.

The first is set for May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Middle School Auditorium.

Loughead and staff feel it's a way to provide details on the proposed plan focused on learning more with technology.

“I can see that families want more information. We'd like to share as much as possible,” said Loughead.

Basically, the initiative will provide every Hampton student with a laptop, tablet or other device, upgrade software and greatly improve district technology.

Other scheduled sessions include: May 22, 7 p.m., at Central Elementary School; May 23, 6:30 p.m., for a combined middle and high school focus at the middle school auditorium; May 30, 7 p.m., at Wyland Elementary School; and May 31, 7 p.m., at Poff Elementary School.

These will be followed by question-and-answer periods and parents can attend any session, not just the one in their districted school.

Curriculum Director Dr. Jacquelyn Removcik and Technology Director Ed McKaveney also will present information pertaining to classroom instruction and student device details.

The talks will give insight into the implementation and initiation process and what parents can expect in the digital transformation, said Loughead. These will also include information about the four-year roll-out plan of student device distribution at each grade level.

Loughead has been passionate about the program since introducing it earlier this year and it's been discussed at several school board meetings.

He has said implementing the plan is paramount and will require a lot of focus on professional development for staff.

“It's become clear that this is something that the district is serious about,” he said.

McKaveney said “rapid changes influenced by the information age, automation artificial intelligence and globalization, continued innovations necessitates rethinking of how schools implement learning experiences in order to prepare students for an uncertain future.

“These talks will also provide insight into the future of learning at Hampton and district efforts to ensure student well-being and safety,” he said

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.