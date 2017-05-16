Shaler Area grad receives recognition as Air Force Aerial Gunner of the Year
A 2011 Shaler Area High School graduate has received the Air Force Special Operations Air Warfare Center Aerial Gunner of the Year award.
Liz Krotec, who recently achieved the rank of staff sergeant, joined the Air Force right after high school and has been serving since.
Krotec has been deployed twice as an aerial gunner as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in May 2014 and Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria May 2015.
After her second deployment, Krotec became the first female to be an aerial gunner instructor in the 551st Special Operation Squadron schoolhouse at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, in December 2016.
In May, Krotec will start training to be a flight engineer on a UH-1N helicopter. She will be stationed in Washington D.C. once she completes her training and be responsible for transporting presidential or distinguished visitors.
Krotec is one of 10 siblings and the first in her immediate family to join the military.