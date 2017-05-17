Millvale wins 2 national awards for sustainability

Environmental and architectural firm evolveEA and its Millvale partners have earned two national American Planning Association awards for their EcoDistrict Pivot Plan focusing on sustainability initiatives.

The groups received the Silver 2017 National Planning Achievement Award for Environmental Planning, and the association's Sustainable Communities Division's Sustainability or Resiliency Plan Award during the National Planning Conference the week of May 8 in New York City.

The firm evolveEA partnered in 2012 with Millvale Borough, Millvale Community Development Corp., Millvale Community Library, New Sun Rising, the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities at Mt. Alvernia and others on sustainability efforts.

The organizations developed the multi-year EcoDistrict Pivot Plan focusing on food, water, energy, air quality, mobility and equity. The committee completed a second phase last year, which focused on air quality and equity. The association awarded evolveEA and its partners based on the Pivot Plan, saidto the East Liberty-based firm's strategic principal Christine Mondor.

“It's great to have a local project have national leadership. We were sitting at a luncheon table with one of the jurors during the ceremony, and he was just talking about how he had been excerpting parts of the report and sharing it with colleagues because he feels it's a report that is changing the way he thinks and the way others think.”

“It's an honor to receive national recognition for the work Millvalians have been putting into building a stronger, more sustainable community for the better part of a decade,” said Zaheen Hussain, Millvale's sustainability coordinator. “While we celebrate this achievement and the joys of accomplishing goals set within our Pivot Plan, let it be a reminder that this is only our start.”

Millvale and evolveEA have collaborated on a year-long program to educate residents and community leaders about sustainable economic development. Mondor said some of this involved discussions with residents regarding what they valued within their community, and playing thought-provoking games with them. She recalled one instance when they used tape to make a giant community map in the Grant Avenue Pocket Park to get people chatting about the borough's different areas.

“This created a shared vocabulary between the community and designers, so that as planning got underway, people were on a level playing field in terms of being able to communicate with each other. This led to a plan that is more reflective of what the community wanted,” Hussain said.

Over the years, the community has utilized the plan as a template to revitalize the borough. Recent accomplishments include: the creation of the Millvale Library Teen Solar Fellowship and Millvale Community Center solar panel installation and New Sun Rising's purchase of the former Millvale Moose Lodge for its headquarters and a sustainable food hub to address the borough's food desert status.

“No professional likes to invest themselves in a report only to have their collaborators and clients put it on a shelf,” Mondor said. “The fact that these guys finish stuff before the plan is done is incredibly exhilarating. Seeing Millvale build and change so quickly under the controlled vision of the folks that we've worked with in the community has been so satisfying.”

Hussain said he is looking forward to focusing on the plan's equity component so that, as Millvale achieves positive economic growth, community members have a fair opportunity at sharing its benefits. Community leaders also are excited about this summer's Millvale community needs assessment, which will help shape the borough's future, he said.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.