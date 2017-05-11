Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton's 'Big Fish' reels in 10 Kelly Award nominations

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Hampton High School's spring musical 'Big Fish' received 10 nominations in the 27th Annual Gene Kelly Awards.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sophomore Elena Orban rehearses for her lead role in Hampton High School' spring musical 'Big Fish.'
Senior student choreographer Braylee Gaertner leads dancers during rehearsal at Hampton High School for the spring musical 'Big Fish.'

Hampton High School's spring musical production, “Big Fish,” was a whopper for the judges in the 27th Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.

The show received 10 nominations, including Best Musical and Best Ensemble Cast.

Hampton also received “Best” nominations for the categories Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, All-Student Orchestra, Music, Choreography, Crew and Direction.

The show was presented at Hampton on April 7, 8, 21 and 22.

Big Fish tells the larger-than-life tale of Edward Bloom, a man who leads an extraordinary life according to the stories he tells his son, Will. But Will, who is getting married and expecting a child of his own, doesn't think there's any truth to the extravagant tales his father tells.

Hampton competes in Budget Level II, which includes high schools like Woodland Hills, Elizabeth-Forward and Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

The Kelly Awards, named in honor of the legendary dancer/singer/actor from Pittsburgh, are sponsored by the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. The awards show will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh

