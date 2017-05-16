Hampton, Shaler library programs encourage reading Palacio's 'Wonder'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A joint program between the Hampton Community and Shaler North Hills libraries Children can provide local childen the opportunity for summer enrichment

Beginning next month, the libraries will offer “Summer of Wonder: Let's all read this book,” to encourage a community-wide reading of the book “Wonder.” Author R.J. Palacio's award-winning book concerns a boy born with a facial deformity and his experiences in society and school. It teaches about acceptance, bullying, kindness and choices we make that can help build a better world, according to Hampton Community Library Director Suzanna Krispli.

Both libraries will offer various programs incorporating themes of the book for pre-kindergarten to older children and even adults, she said.

“It's about how we all can come and build a better world in a summer of wonder,” said Krispli.

For Hampton, the summer reading club begins in June, with the first programming set when schoolends in mid-June, she said.

One of the first programs at Hampton is for young children with “people in your neighborhood who make a difference,” said Krispli. State Rep. Hal English is scheduled for June 15 at 10:30 a.m. Upcoming speakers may include township manager, chief of police and a doctor or a dentist.

In the “Build a Better World club” for readers 10 to 14, children will have various activities such as a lessons on writing thank-you notes for those in the community and even parents. Also, they'll investigate and perform ways to help out in the community, which Krispli hopes will continue after the program.

Shaler North Hills activites kick off on May 26 with a magic show by Al Mazing at 7 p.m. and continue until Sept. 5, said Director Sharon McRae.

All activities end with a birthday celebration on Sept. 15 at Shaler library, which turns 75 this year, she said. Programming specifics for both libraries will be available shortly on their websites, both directors said.

McRae said “Wonder” is “phenomenal and important” and helps build a better world, which both libraries inspire to do.

“From a more practical standpoint, our communities and patrons often overlap so we always look for ways to work together to maximize resources and marketing efforts,” said McRae.

“Members of Shaler can attend Hampton's programs, vice versa,” said McRae. “And all is free.”

Krispli hopes many people will take advantage of getting together to read “Wonder.” Krispli, who's been at the Hampton for 11 years, ordered an additional dozen. The current four copies are “never in stock.”

While geared mostly to middle school kids, “Wonder” can resonate with everyone. And a picture book of the version is available for young readers. There's also a movie coming out this fall, she said.

She said average registration for the summer reading program is usually about 600 youths.

“Can you imagine if you could get everyone in the county to read a book that talks about being bullied and knowing what someone's day is about?” she said.

Visit hamptoncommunitylibrary.org or shalerlibrary.org for more information.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.