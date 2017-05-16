Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Officials focused on promoting musical, visual arts at Hampton

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Strengthening and promoting musical and visual arts in the Hampton School District will be a focus this coming school year.

To that end. the Hampton School Board approved a contract for up to $8,384 with the Arts Education Collaborative in Pittsburgh for an assessment of the district's arts and music programs.

The K-12th assessment will look at current programming, identify the weaknesses and strengths in them, and make recommendations, said Hampton Superintendent of Schools Michael Loughead.

Hampton already has a strong art program, Loughead said; the AEC will help identify any needs or gaps.

Throughout the review and evaluation process the AEC will work with teachers, counselors, administrators and others. There will be a parent/community member focus group and five student focus groups – with one representing each school, according to the AEC proposal.

After a program review and data analysis, AEC staff will provide a “comprehensive report, outlining commendations and recommendations that can be used by the district to create an action plan for continual improvement,” according to its proposal.

Loughead said there will most likely be a need for professional development in this area. He said the feedback from educators has been positive.

All work is to be completed by July 31, 2018.

AEC will return in two years, then again in five years, for follow-up evaluations — both at no extra cost.

The intent is to keep Hampton arts viable, said Loughead.

“Participating in the arts can provide opportunities for students to identify their passion. That passion then becomes the doorway to lifelong learning,” said Sarah Tambucci, executive director at AEC.

The non-profit AEC was established in 1998 to “support quality arts education in southwestern Pennsylvania,” according to its website. “I think our music and visual arts teachers would be thrilled to have this,” said school board member Pam Lamagna at the recent meeting.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.