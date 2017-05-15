Shaler Township Police Department hires officer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Township Police Department's newest member is a familiar face to many residents.

“Ever since I wanted to be a police officer, coming to Shaler was always a goal of mine,” said Joshua Logan. “I love the township. Growing up here, going to school here — I have pretty much my whole family here. I'm still very close with my friends that I went to high school with, and just being a Shaler kid, it's always something that I aspired to do.”

The township's board of commissioners unanimously approved Logan's hiring during the May 9 meeting.

Logan, 27, stressed the importance of having his large extended family present during the meeting.

“They are a big part of my life, and they have been supportive of me throughout this whole process. And they know that pretty much becoming a police officer with Shaler has been a goal of mine since I started my career,” he said. “And they couldn't be happier that it happened.”

He will join the department May 22 as a patrolman at a starting salary of $54,224.

He joins the department from the Millvale Police Department, where he has worked full-time for the past three years. Previously, he worked part-time with the Millvale, West Deer and Reserve departments.

Logan earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Seton Hill University.

The Shaler Area alumnus, who played on his high school and college baseball teams, said he set his sights on a law enforcement career once “reality set in” and he gave up on a professional baseball career.

Shaler Police Chief Bryan Kelly said Logan's position was created in anticipation of another officer's August retirement.

Logan is the son of Mary and Joe Logan. He also has two brothers, Joe Jr. of Shaler, and Michael.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.