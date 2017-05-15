Shaler commissioners name Civil Service Commission, library board members

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Commissioners have appointed two people to volunteer positions within township government.

Greg McDonald will join the Civil Service Commission, which sets the criteria for hiring the township's police officers.

“I love to pay it forward; I love to do what I can to help the community out,” McDonald said about why he sought the six-year term.

He is replacing Daniel Konieczka, who stepped down to run for Shaler magisterial district judge.

McDonald owns a Fox Chapel State Farm Insurance Agency and serves as Shaler Area Little League commissioner.

He resides in Shaler with his wife, Danielle, and their 10-year-old son, Brady.

Also, the commissioners appointed Beth Boyce to serve three years on the Shaler North Hills Library Board following a resignation.

A life-long book lover, Boyce said it seems like now is an important time to get involved in causes in which one believes.

“I think it (Shaler North Hills Library) serves the community in a really significant and special way, and I want to help support that in any way I can.”

An attorney, Boyce works as a wealth strategist at a private financial services firm in downtown Pittsburgh.

She resides in Shaler with her husband, Jim.

Also at the commissioners meeting:

• Township engineer Matt Sebastian said Shaler is awaiting results of a Gateway Engineers study of groundwater entering the township's sanitary sewer lines.

The township has observed “higher than normal flow in the pipes after storm events, “possibly from groundwater entering sewer pipes through cracks or pipe joints,” Sebastian said. Repairing the sewer lining is a common means of repairing the issue, he said.

• Sebastian said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspected the flood control project that the township maintains with the Corps and the state Department of Environmental Protection. Constructed in 1986, the project is a levee along Pine Creek behind the Burger King and Shop ‘n Save on Route 8.

Each year, DEP and Army Corps officials alternate performing the inspection, which ensures the levee functions properly and is adequately maintained. Sebastian told the commissioners this year's inspection “went well.”

• The township's finance committee has drafted a document outlining its donation policy to outside organizations, including the amount it will spend on program advertisements and the requirements for Crawford Swimming Pool gift certificate donations.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune- Review contributor.