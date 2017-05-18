Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton School District shares in the Future of Learning

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Daniel Farrell and Elliot Bares look at a the Steel City Time Machine,a vehicle modeled after the 'Back to the Future' DeLorean during Hampton Middle School's Remake Learning Days on May 17, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Seventh grader Robin Troup tries out an assistive technology computer for communication during Hampton Middle School's Remake Learning Days on May 17, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Students and parents try their skills in Hampton Middle School's Maya' Escape Room during the program on May 17, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Students of Hampton School District took part in Remake Learning Days on May 17, 2017, at Hampton Middle School.

Updated 22 minutes ago

The Hampton Township School District took part in Remake Learning Days on Wednesday, May 17.

Hampton welcomed the community to experience the Future of Learning Now, which was held at Hampton Middle School. This free event featured interactive exhibits, hands-on learning opportunities, robotics and 3D printing, and the opportunity for parents and community members to try their hands at using some of the many technological tools being incorporated into the classroom learning experience at Hampton.

Food, games and prizes were part of the evening's celebration, along with a special visit from the Steel City Time Machine — a vehicle reminiscent of the “Back to the Future” DeLorean time-traveling car. The students also unveiled the highly anticipated student-designed “Mission to Maya” escape room.

