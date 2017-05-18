Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area Choir Concert hits all the right notes

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Lauren Davis sings 'Mama Who Bore Me' during the Shaler Area High School Choir Concert on May 17, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Paige Milavec sings at Shaler Area High School's Choir Concert on May 17, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area High School's Choir Concert presented a myriad of songs on May 17, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area High School's Choir Concert began with 'Mama Who Bore Me' on May 17, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Camry Sidick, Erica Spondike and Emily Yuretich pose for a picture taken by Alex Almonte before their choir concert on May 17, 2017 at Shaler Area High School.

The area was treated to a myriad of songs that covered many genres as the district presented the Shaler Area High School Choir Concert on May 17, 2017. Numerous groups of students, of various ages, presented to a packed auditorium.

