Hampton/Shaler

Photo Gallery: Shaler elementary student display Sprout projects

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 19, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Samantha Cole, left, Malaina Randza and Skylar Lehan made flowers for their Sprout project from recycled materials on May 18, 2017 at Shaler Elementary. Sprout is Pittsburgh’s leading agency supporting innovative ideas, catalyzing community change, and making the region a better place to live, work, play, and raise a family.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Nicholas Mares, Jackson Templin and Zeb Auld, not pictured, designed Frank the Fisherman made from metal and recycled pop cans for his Sprout project on May 18, 2017 at Shaler Elementary.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sarah Bartolowits, left, Kiara Quinlan and Eva Cardoza explain their Beauty is Recycled project on May 18, 2017 at Shaler Elementary during a Sprout program at the school.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Elementary students are recognized for participating in a Sprout Change Machine Project on May 18, 2017.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Students at Shaler Elementary School on May 18 displayed their projects made from recycled materials on May 18. The effort was sponsored with a “Change Machine” grant from by The Sprout Fund, a Pittsburgh non-profit agency supporting innovation, community change, and making the region a better place to live, work, play, and raise a family.

