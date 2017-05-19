Shaler Police seeking man in early morning attack

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Township Police Department is seeking a man accused of a stabbing and other crimes from an incident Friday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for David Interthal, 33, no address available.

He's charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment. Police said Interthal allegedly stabbed one of the victims, physically injured another and threatened a juvenile with a knife.

No other details were immediately available.

He was last seen fleeing Badali Street in the Sharps Hill area of Shaler in a charcoal-colored 2011 Jeep with the license plate number JXR4267. Interthal should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911.

