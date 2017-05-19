Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Police seeking man in early morning attack

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 19, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
David Interthal

Updated 2 minutes ago

The Shaler Township Police Department is seeking a man accused of a stabbing and other crimes from an incident Friday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for David Interthal, 33, no address available.

He's charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment. Police said Interthal allegedly stabbed one of the victims, physically injured another and threatened a juvenile with a knife.

No other details were immediately available.

He was last seen fleeing Badali Street in the Sharps Hill area of Shaler in a charcoal-colored 2011 Jeep with the license plate number JXR4267. Interthal should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911.

The Shaler Township Police Department currently has an active arrest warrant for David Interthal, 33. Interthal is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment. Interthal allegedly stabbed one of the victims and physically injured another. He also threatened a juvenile with a knife.

He was last seen fleeing Badali Street (Sharps Hill area of Shaler Township) in a charcoal colored 2011 Jeep PA registration JXR4267. Interthal should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of David Interthal, contact the Shaler Township Police Department by calling 911.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.