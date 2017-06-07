Northern Tier Library to host daily programming for all ages during summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Summer programming will soon kick off at the Northern Tier Library, and the staff wants to guarantee families can find fun while school is out.

Library patrons will be able to attend daily programs at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., as well as several all-day drop-in activities and summer-long clubs for kids, and evening activities for adults.

“We have everything going on,” said Diane Illis, Northern Tier Library director. “We do so much programming in the summer because it's the chance we have to reach out to some of the kids who we don't get to see on a regular basis.”

The Summer Reading Club is one of the library's main features. Kids and teens receive one stamp for each book checked out and read, and they can collect up to 50 stamps. The club begins June 17, and the library will host its Summer Reading Club Bash on Aug. 5 when readers can exchange their stamps for prizes.

“We want to encourage families to keep on promoting those skills that their children have learned throughout the school year,” said Youth Services Librarian Janina Kzedaras. “And we're committed to facilitating those programs and learning materials.”

In addition to the reading club, the library will host Friday family movie times as well as art clubs and makerspaces, where kids can experiment with sewing, circuitry and other activities. These activities can also count for a club stamp.

Family Fun Mondays will feature special guest presentations from area organizations and businesses.

Adults can get in on the action as well with craft nights and book clubs, Illis said. They can also pick up a book bingo card.

“Book bingo encourages you to read things you might not read normally,” Illis said. “For example, the bingo card might say read a book that was published the year you were born, or a book with a pink cover.”

Adults can also pick from mystery books — staff favorites wrapped in brown paper.

Incentives for adult reading include gift cards and free coupons for the library's upcoming book sale.

“It's so much fun to have all these people coming into the library, and I just love it,” Illis said. “It's frantic and busy and everyone's reading, and I just love it.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.