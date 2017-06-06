New Etna business fuses coffee with fine dining

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Bulman and Julia Schnoop have brought a variety of culinary options to one Etna space.

The duo opened Quickhatch Coffee + Food on last month at 372 Butler Street. The menu includes beverages utilizing beans from 19 Coffee in Washington, with prices starting at $2 for a double espresso shot and increasing to $4 for a 16-ounce latte. The shop currently procures its tea from Whole Foods, but Bulman hopes to partner with Millvale-based Tupelo Honey Teas in the future. Quickhatch uses honey from Burgettstown-based Bedillion Honey Farm.

Bulman, 30, prepares a $3 whole-milk yogurt, fruit and granola cup, and a rotating, freshly squeezed juice option, such as orange carrot ginger, on-site. He plans on expanding the menu to include muffins, salads and sandwiches.

“We aren't looking to reinvent the wheel; we're looking to make the wheel better and offer some new things in Etna,” the Highland Park resident said.

Bulman, who previously worked at The French Laundry in Napa Valley, Cal. and Verde Mexican Kitchen & Cantina in Garfield, is rebranding his culinary services company, Plated Trade, now that Quickhatch has launched. He and Schnoop, 27, will continue prepared meal and catering services under the Quickhatch umbrella.

Starting later this month, The Chef's Table at Quickhatch will give diners an intimate private dining experience at a 10-seat table and a three-seat chef's counter.

“It's going to be a hyper local, kind of fine dining. I don't want to say high end because we're going to have nice, special nights where we're going to have a four course tasting menu for 30 bucks.”

Quickhatch is a Native American word a wolverine. Bulman said he gained inspiration for his company name and logo after watching the animal “survive any situation” during the 2010 PBS documentary, “Wolverine: Chasing the Phantom.” He views the wolverine as a symbol to persevere in his latest venture.

Last year, Bulman and Plated Trade participated in New Sun Rising's 12-month Launch Millvale food incubator program.

He and Schnoop, of Bloomfield, chose Etna for their business due to its proximity to “apartment spillover in Lawrenceville,” he said.

“We are thrilled to see this new business in our community,” said Mary Ellen Ramage, borough manager. “It is a great place for people to get together and meet new friends — all over a cup of coffee. We welcome Quickhatch … It's just the right fit for the heart of our business district.”

Quickhatch Coffee + Food is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make a reservation for The Chef's Table at Quickhatch, call 412-252-2759.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.