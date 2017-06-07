Kids' media, Internet safety to be discussed at Central Elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Why: For parents to obtain tips and tools to manage children's Internet and media use wisely.

The Hampton School District will host a “Family Media Engagement” night to provide tips and tools for parents and caregivers in managing children's Internet and media use wisely.

Common Sense Media will provide the presentation, said Hampton Superintendent Michael Loughead.

“Common Sense Media is considered a premiere organization that's doing this kind of work all over the country. This event will help parents learn what is appropriate media usage for students,” said Loughead.

Jennifer Ehehalt, a representative of Pittsburgh's office for the nationwide non-profit, said the organization provides resources to families, educators and advocates in harnessing the power of media, technology, and public policy to improve the well-being of every child.

She said she'll also discuss using media for learning purposes and how it's important for parents to find the “right balance” for their family and lifestyle.

Children spend more than 50 hours of screen time each week, according to Common Sense's website.

After the presentation, Loughead said parents can ask anything on the topics. He said the district wants to help parents since technology is such a big part of children's lives.

He said the presentation will be timely with summer starting. Parents can get ideas about manageing kids' Internet use over the break.

Ehehalt said their organization has a multitude of advice on its website including research, media reviews, advice videos, family toolkits and even a parent blog.

“With so much media and technology at our fingertips, it can be overwhelming. I am passionate about sharing our resources with families to help them become aware of all the tools and resources our kids have access to and help create a healthy media diet for everyone,” said Ehehalt.

More information also is available at the school district website.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.