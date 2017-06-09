Shaler North Hills Library to present Wonder Woman's history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: Due to content, this presentation is appropriate for those ages 14 and up. Registration is requested, but not required, at www.shalerlibrary.org or by calling 412-486-0211.

At age 75-plus, Wonder Woman is having a bit of a moment.

During its opening weekend, the “Wonder Woman” movie starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins raked in more than $103 million domestically and broke records for the biggest opening for a female-helmed film according to Variety.

Comic book expert Wayne Wise will share the comic book character's history and the ongoing story of her influence, during “Suffrage and Sappho: 75 Years of Wonder Woman!” at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Shaler North Hills Library.

Psychologist William Moulton Marston, who invented the systolic blood pressure test vital to the development of the the polygraph test, created Wonder Woman, Wise said. She made her DC Comics debut in 1941.

“Her magic lasso — if you are tied up — its primary power is you have to tell the truth,” said Wise, an executive committee member of Pittsburgh's Toonseum. “He's the inventor of the polygraph. Just all of those pieces; I find really kind of fascinating, how he was able to take his history, and this imagery and his personal experiences and bring it to a comic in the 1940s.”

He said Marston lived with two women: his wife, Elizabeth, and lover, Olive Byrne. Byrne's aunt, Margaret Sanger, is considered the founder of Planned Parenthood.

“Elizabeth and Olive were both huge, massive influences on the creation of Wonder Woman.,” Wise said. “To say that William Marston was the creator and not mention them is to do a great disservice to what was actually going on.”

Marston was an early proponent of the suffrage movement. Wise said that suffragette propaganda often depicted women in shackles, symbolizing their lack of power. In turn, “there's a lot of imagery of Wonder Woman being tied up and breaking out of chains, which likens to women breaking out of chains of oppression,” Wise, of Lawrenceville, said.

According to him, not only did Wonder Woman influence the feminism movement, she impacted comics in general.

There were dozens of superhero characters appearing in comics during World War II, but only Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman retained their popularity, afterward.

“Any superhero can be traced back to Wonder Woman, just like any superhero can be traced back to Superman. If they didn't exist, we wouldn't have had the rest of them.”

Wonder Woman endures because she appeals to a readership of both men and women, he said.

“Just like the library, Wonder Woman is 75 years old. We both look great! The program is a great tie in to our anniversary activities,” said library director Sharon McRae.

Wise is a comic book writer, artist, and scholar. He has taught Chatham University courses on Comics and Pop Culture and Writing for Comics seminars at Seton Hill University and Point Park University.

“Libraries are a great venue for finding these hidden local experts, and sometimes we forget that we have people in our own backyard to share that opportunity,” said Beth Lawry, adult services manager. “It all builds those wonderful literary skills and love of reading.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.