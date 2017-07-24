Millvale Library summer camps wildly popular with area's youth

The 2017 Millvale Community Library Summer Camps for children and youth are underway and more popular than ever.

“We have 120 kids signed up, and there's still a waiting list for every camp,” said Nora Peters, the library's Maker Program Director.

This year, the library is offering two sessions each of six different camps. The morning session is open to children ages 5-8; the afternoon session, for ages 9-13. Each camp is free and includes lunch.

One of the programs, the Community Garden Camp, teaches about gardening, harvesting vegetables and using homegrown ingredients to make salsa, smoothies, dips, chips and other healthy snacks.

At the Environmental Camp, students learn to protect the earth as well as survival skills and facts about the local wildlife and renewable energies. An Audobon Society representative brought an owl one day. On the last day of camp, the afternoon group spent time aboard a boat on the Allegheny River, learning how to keep the rivers and shores clean.

A Fiber and Fashion Camp had students dying, up-cycling, manipulating fabric, using a sewing machine, and sewing by hand to create their own clothing and accessories. The week concluded with a fashion show.

“Personally, this is my favorite camp,” said Peters. “I love to sew. The class is going to be pretty exciting. We're going to design our own fabrics by painting and dying material. Then, we're going to choose from different options. The kids can make sundresses, shorts, whatever. They're going to figure out the pattern, cut it out, and use a sewing machine.”

For the Pottery Camp, students walked to Dan Kuhn's nearby studio, Ton Pottery, where they designed and created small vases and trays using hand-building techniques such as slab and coil construction. They learned how to use shape and color, and used colored slips and glazes for decoration.

“The kids classes are always so fun. Kids under the age of 11 often have not started self editing. They use the creative process in its complete form, without the outside influences that sometimes stifle adults,” said Kuhn, 41, of Natrona Heights.

The cost of all camps were offset by grants and patron donations.

“The kids love it,” said Peters. “I think at its core, the library is the center of education. It fills in the stuff kids aren't doing at school anymore. They come here to do stuff with their hands. They learn to make stuff out of cardboard, to make electronics. We see our job as stepping up and filling the cracks in their school curriculum in a fun, summery way.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.