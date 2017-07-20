Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Appraisal Fair slated for Shaler North Hills Library
Dave McElhinny | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Bring your antiques to an Appraisal Fair on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Shaler North Hills Library, to find out what your old treasures are worth.

Shaler North Hills Library has a variety of scheduled events. To register for any of these or for more information, call the library at 412-486-0211.

The library is located at 1822 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw.

• Appraisal Fair, Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is an opportunity to have family heirlooms and collectables appraised by experts. The most unique items discovered this day may be given the opportunity to participate in the History Center's “Pittsburgh's Hidden Treasures” event. There will be a fee of $5 for each item appraised (3 for $12) which will serve as a donation to the Children's Department.

No registration — first come, first served by number.

• Food Fear Factor, Sunday, July 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. Who can survive this “game show” challenge and eat the most disgusting foods? There will be prizes for the winners. Be a contestant or cheer on the competitors. This event is for grades 7 and up.

Email Kara for details at falckk@einetwork.net or call the library office.

• Name that Tune, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Community Room. Are you good at remembering music? Find out just how good you are and participate is this classic game. Registration is required.

•Touch-A-Truck Sunday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library parking lot. Come and sit behind the wheels of police cars, construction trucks and more. For $5 a person, ($20 per family) climb aboard all kinds of things that go. Kids under 2 are free.

